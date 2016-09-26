The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here is everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat is now called Snap Inc. The company has rebranded because it is more than just a social app — it is now selling hardware called Spectacles.

2. Snapchat has launched a billboard campaign to promote Spectacles. It features the Snapchat ghost with a goofy set of eyes.

3. Rumours are flying that Twitter is up for sale. One early investor, Spark Capital partner Nabeel Hyatt, says Disney should buy the company.

4. It makes sense for Salesforce to buy Twitter. That’s because many salespeople use Twitter for prospecting.

5. A high-level editor at The Verge secretly worked for Apple while still employed at the tech blog. On Friday, the news organisation revealed that Chris Ziegler, a founding member of The Verge, had been working for Apple since July, but didn’t tell anyone about his dual employment.

6. Dentsu laid bare the scope of its over-billing scandal. Dentsu uncovered 633 suspicious transactions affecting 111 advertisers. Those suspicious transactions amount to approximately 230 million Japanese Yen ($2.29 million).

7. There’s a new ad out from Hillary Clinton’s campaign. It shows young women looking in the mirror whilst Trump’s comments about women play in the background.

8. Messaging app Telegram has added a Snapchat-like update, The Drum reports. Now it includes filters, stickers, and customer GIFs.

9. Digital agency Mediasmith has pulled out of advertising agency trade group the 4A’s, MediaPost reports. Mediasmith cited the trade association’s failure to support the Association of National Advertisers’ media transparency recommendations as the reason for its withdrawal — which marks the second agency to do so for that reason.

10. A viral publishing executive spoke to Digiday about the dark arts of making content go big on the internet. They talk about buying communities and follower bots.

