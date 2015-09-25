The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Facebook/New Balance New Balance needs to change its logo, according to one marketing expert.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. New data suggests Google’s Amazon nightmare could get even worse. A lot of people are increasingly going straight to Amazon to search for products, bypassing Google’s search ads, according to data from Morgan Stanley.

2. A new feature in Apple’s latest iPhone update is causing big trouble for online retailers. Some ad blockers are also preventing e-commerce sites from loading properly.

3. Twitter’s CFO asked an age-old question about underwear to showcase a new feature. Anthony Noto introduced Twitter’s new survey feature by asking “Boxers or Briefs?”

4. RevCascade is trying to solve one of the biggest headaches for product makers. It sees a future of online shopping that is dominated by marketplaces, and it is automating the process.

5. Goldman Sachs predicts that online advertising is about to be “fundamentally restructured.” And its analysts believe Apple, Google, and Facebook will be at the center of the shift.

6. Facebook kept going down on Thursday. Business Insider understands the short outage was the result of a configuration change.

7. Citi has slashed its Twitter price target. It warns the stock is “high risk.”

8. Yahoo’s stock sunk to a 52-week low on Thursday. Shares of Yahoo fell to $US28.85 in midday trading on Thursday, amid a broader market selloff in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200 points.

9. New Balance needs to make one major change to compete with Nike. “They seriously need to redesign the logo in order to show the world what their future is,” Jeetendr Sehdev, professor of marketing at the University of Southern California, told Business Insider.

10. AdAge has released its TV ad pricing chart. It reveals that TV’s costliest show is NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” which averages $US603,000 for a 30-second spot.

