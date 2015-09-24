The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Scammers are using fake Facebook “dislike” buttons to trick users. Some users have been seeing ads offering “early invites” to try out a “dislike” button.

2. Do you know what the numbers attached to these 13 brand names mean? From 7UP to the Porsche 911.

3. Sir Martin Sorrell has urged Google to tackle the problem of fake ad views. It comes after The Financial Times revealed Google had been charging marketers for YouTube ad views even when it knew that the “viewer” was a bot.

4. Windows threw Bing and MSN under the bus to promote Windows 10 in China. Microsoft announced a big deal with Chinese internet company Baidu, where Windows will have Baidu as their default search engine instead of Microsoft’s Bing, and Baidu.com as their default homepage on the Edge browser instead of MSN.

5. The impact of iPhone ad blocking apps on global ad revenues will “only” be $US1 billion. That’s according to analysts at UBS, who believe concerns about iOS 9 ad blocking apps have been “overblown,” echoing a separate analysts note from JPMorgan.

6. A Google exec has jumped ship to join an identity-checking startup founded by three 20-somethings. Ed Ungar, Google’s former head of channel partnerships in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, has become the COO of Onfido.

7. The Mail Online’s digital advertising revenue growth slowed to 16% in the 11 months to the end of August, The Guardian reports. That’s a significant slowdown from the 49% growth it reported in the same period last year.

8. The number of people watching TV in the US is falling off a cliff. Ad Age, citing figures from Nielsen, reported that every returning drama that aired Tuesday night saw viewers decline by double digits while debuts were a “mixed bag.”

9. Americans think corporations are getting it wrong. That’s the conclusion of a huge survey of Americans conducted by Just Capital, a nonprofit set up by legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones.

10. Wal-Mart’s attempt to beat Amazon defeats its own purpose. In a bid to compete with Amazon, Wal-Mart has been investing more in in-store pickup programs, which allow customers to shop online and pick up their purchases at stores — but the process can be shockingly inconvenient.

NOW WATCH: See if you can spot the subliminal messages hidden in these corporate logos



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.