The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. TV doesn’t have a “terminal disease,” it’s still number one. That’s the opinion of Saatchi & Saatchi executive chairman Kevin Roberts, who has written for Business Insider on the enduring power of TV.

2. These are the 32 richest people in UK media, ranked by income. Execs from the BBC, Sky, ITV, and The Guardian all feature.

3. Facebook has revealed how it will make money from Messenger. It’s all about Click-to-message ads for brands.

4. Facebook’s ads engineering boss Andrew “Boz” Bosworth gave a half-apology to advertisers for the way the company changed the rules a few years ago. “I wish we could go back years and change the pitch we brought to advertisers. We really didn’t anticipate the speed of our own growth and the competition it would put in the newsfeed,” Boz said.

5. Instagram is officially bigger than Twitter. It has hit 400 million monthly active users.

6. Ad tech company Turn has poached Yahoo’s BrightRoll COO Bruce Falck as its new chief executive. Turn confirmed its former CEO Bill Demas was leaving the company back in April.

7. Analysts at JPMorgan released a note essentially telling everyone to chill out about the impact of ad blocking. The analysts listed four reasons why the impact of ad blocking on publishers’ revenues might not be as great as people have been fearing.

8. Google has been charging marketers for YouTube ads even when it knows a robot viewed them, according to a study. European researchers conducted an experiment, creating a legion of bots to view the videos they had uploaded, which showed that Google’s Adwords platform still charged for invalid traffic.

9. Hearst, the media organisation that owns magazines including Cosmopolitan and Esquire plus a number of TV stations, has invested $US21 million in Complex Media, Re/code reports. Complex began as a fashion magazine and went on to build a popular network of websites that reaches 57 million visitors per month in the US.

10. Cable companies have one big weapon against Netflix: Licensing. And they’re starting to use it.

