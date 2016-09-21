The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Droga5 Ted Royer, chief creative officer at Droga5 topped this year’s ‘Most Creative People In Advertising’ ranking.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. These are the 30 most creative people in advertising. Business Insider’s annual ranking is out.

2. Google has launched its answer to Siri. Google Allo is billed as a “smart” messaging app.

3. The Trade Desk raised the price range for its IPO, which is expected today. The ad tech company is raising its price range from $14 to $16 per share to $16 to $18 per share.

4. Vice Media’s new TV channel barely registered an audience on its UK debut. Viceland’s opening night averaged an audience of 5,500 and a peak of 17,200 viewers, according to Barb.

5. Netflix isn’t even close to entering one of the biggest markets in the world. CEO Reed Hastings said it has made no progress in its plans to enter China as it needs to obtain a government licence.

6. Comcast is going to launch a wireless service next year. It will rely on WiFi for connectivity.

7. Apple hired a doctor who makes YouTube videos on diet and mental health. Mike Evans will work on digital healthcare.

8. Microsoft surprised everybody by announcing what will probably be its last Nokia phone. Microsoft is currently in the process of selling its feature phone business to Foxconn, but that didn’t get in the way of it launching the Nokia 216.

9. Dentsu Japan admitted there had been some “inappropriate operations” related to its digital media business with Toyota in Japan, AdNews reports. The article suggests Dentsu Japan overbilled Toyota, which is a long-standing client.

10. Mediatel has a post on some of the cringeworthy scenes at digital advertising trade event Dmexco. There were booth babes dressed in Lycra and a “Girls’ Lounge” where female attendees could download a “confidence keyboard” and get their hair and makeup done.

