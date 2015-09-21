The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube/Beats by Dre Beats has a new rugby-focused ad campaign.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google should be very scared of what Amazon built, according to investor Bill Gurley. He believes Amazon Prime weakens Google’s lucrative search business.

2. These are the hottest Israeli startups of 2015. The list includes an ad tech business, an analytics company, and a viral quiz website.

3. The guy who built the most popular ad blocking app for the iPhone pulled it down after two days. Marco Arment had a dramatic change of heart and abruptly yanked the $US2.99 Peace ad blocking app from the app store.

4. Google’s search business might not be as water-tight as people think it is. Data from global communications agency ZenithOptimedia and GlobalWebIndex found fewer people say they are using search now than ever before.

5. Beats is chasing after rugby fans. It has launched a new ad campaign to celebrate the start of the Rugby World Cup.

6. Sex and violence actually do the opposite of what advertisers think and hope. A meta-analysis of existing studies into the area found almost no evidence that violent and sexual programs and ads increased their effectiveness.

7. Guess which body parts these 10 celebrities had insured for millions of dollars by brands. From a $US10 million smile to a $US1 billion pair of legs.

8. The McDonald’s turnaround strategy is in overdrive. The fast-food chain has added some new items — like the premium sirloin burger — while altering others, like the quarter pounder, and announced that it will soon offer breakfast all day, among other changes.

9. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings asked his board to fire him twice early in his career. The board refused.

10. Getty Images has hired former Yahoo European chief Dawn Airey as its chief executive, The Drum reports. Airey left Yahoo in September after two years of heading up its media business, having previously worked at Channel 5, ITV, and BSkyB.

