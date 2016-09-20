The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Adidas’ ad agency says user retention on its Snapchat videos is “insane” compared to YouTube. But both the brand and agency said both are a “work in progress.”

2. Donald Trump Jr. posted a tweet that went viral comparing refugees to poisoned Skittles. The confectionery maker was dignified in its response, saying: “Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don’t feel like it’s an appropriate analogy. We will respectfully refrain from further commentary as anything we say could be misinterpreted as marketing.”

3. James Corden stars in a new commercial for Apple Music. The ad shows Corden failing to impress Apple executives Jimmy Iovine, Eddy Cue, and Bozoma Saint John with his ideas.

4. Twitter changed how tweets work. It is relaxing its 140-character limit.

5. YouTube has denied pressuring a vlogger to ask easy questions in an interview with the president of the European Commission. Jean-Claude Juncker gave a series of interviews on Thursday to social media celebrities, including French YouTuber Laetitia Birbes who said a staffer at YouTube tried to censor her questions.

6. Google has a big press event coming up on October 4. It plans to announce new “Pixel” phones and an Amazon Echo competitor, according to reports.

7. Google has launched a set of tools that are designed to fight online harassment. They were created by its subsidiary Jigsaw.

8. Agencies will get access to Nielsen’s long-awaited total content ratings (TCR) beginning January 1, Adweek reports. TCR will be available to all clients on March 1.

9. The 4A’s has announced two media transparency initiatives. The agency trade body has elevated its Transparency Guiding Principles of Conduct to standard practice for membership and it plans to run meetings to discuss the issues surrounding the agency/client relationship.

10. Advertising verification service WhiteOps raised a $20 million Series B round, MediaPost reports. The company plans to use the investment to expand internationally.

