The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. IBM’s chief digital officer Bob Lord spoke to us about his new role. As a self-described “transformation junkie” he wants to help transform IBM into a much slicker operation that is just as good at working with developers as it is with major blue chip clients.

2. Fox is suing Netflix for allegedly poaching employees. Fox said in a statement it believes “Netflix is defiantly flouting the law by soliciting and inducing employees to break their contracts.”

3. A German grocery chain that crippled its rivals in the UK is about to invade the US. Lidl is opening stores in dozens of cities across the East Coast.

4. The brand famed for making the warmest winter coat is suddenly betting big on springwear. Canada Goose thinks springwear sales will increase 50% year-on-year, thanks to a big marketing push, production improvements, and the launch of its first flagship stores.

5. The exec Google hired to oversee Glass is now in charge of design for all hardware products. The new title reflects Google and parent company Alphabet’s efforts to build new businesses that complement its internet services stronghold.

6. Mode Media, an ad network and group of websites that was once valued at $1 billion, suddenly shut down on Friday. Mode, which used to be known as Glam Media, had apparently been seeking a buyer for months.

7. Salesforce stole Oracle’s thunder on the eve of its huge annual conference. Salesforce unveiled Einstein, a platform upgrade that adds artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to its core products, just two hours before Oracle OpenWorld kicked off.

8. Deutsche Telekom’s media chief told Digiday “attitudes to rebates are changing in Europe.” Gerhard Louw explained how the telecoms company has built an in-house ad tech stack and chooses its own providers.

9. Pepsi has launched a digital agency review in North America, AdAge reports. The incumbent is Barbarian Group, which has seen a raft of departures recently.

10. Twitter’s NFL broadcast on Thursday night attracted an average audience of 243,000 viewers per minute, The Wall Street Journal reports. That’s a lot lower than the 2.36 million people per minute who watched Yahoo’s livestream of an NFL game last October.

