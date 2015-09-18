The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Unruly Unruly co-CEO Sarah Wood.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook is finally giving advertisers two things they have been demanding for ages. Advertisers can now buy 100% “in-view” ads and Facebook has teamed up with analytics company Moat to provide marketers with independent video measurement.

2. Ad blocking is really part of Apple’s war with Google. And publishers are collateral damage.

3. Little-known enterprise software company Zoho has been attacking Salesforce on its biggest day. Zoho launched a guerrilla advertising campaign at Powell St. station in San Francisco during Salesforce’s annual Dreamforce event.

4. Zappos made a video that spoofs Holocracy, the management experiment that caused 14% of its staff to quit. The Amazon-owned online retailer posted a video entitled “Chaos Reigns at Zappos as Company Moves Toward Self-Organisation. Muuuwwaahaahaa :)”

5. The CEO of Unruly, the ad tech company that just sold to Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp for $US176 million, told us why the acquisition is such a huge deal. Sarah Wood says it’s a “catalyst” acquisition for News Corp, and said that she expects more deals of this kind across the media sector in the coming months.

6. There’s some new data out on the huge ad blocking trend. It’s a grim read for online publishers.

7. Buffalo Wild Wings has dropped brand ambassador Steve Rannazzisi, AdAge reports. The comedian admitted he had lied about being at the Twin Towers during the 9/11 attacks.

8. Twitter’s CFO wants us to rethink the metrics we use for Twitter. Anthony Noto says Twitter’s audience may be bigger than Facebook’s 1.5 billion users, “depending on how you look at it.”

9. Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta passes sold out in less than one second. For $US100, the passes offer seven weeks straight of unlimited pasta, breadsticks, salad, and Coca-Cola beverages.

10. A new ruling gave Apple a legal edge that could force Samsung to change its products. The federal court of appeals ruled in a 2-1 decision that District Judge Lucy H. Koh should have granted Apple an injunction banning Samsung from developing or selling any software using three of Apple’s patented features: slide to unlock, recognition of phone numbers, and spelling recommendations.

