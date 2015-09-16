The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Nike and Under Armour were the biggest losers at the US Open. Uniqlo star Novak Djokovic beat Nike’s Roger Federer in the men’s final, while Adidas-sponsored Flavia Pennetta took the women’s final.

2. Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is working on a “dislike” button. Zuckerberg said that users want to express empathy.

3. YouTube’s biggest star is filming a new mystery project in LA. PewDiePie, also known as Felix Kjellberg, told his fans on YouTube that he’s currently working on a show.

4. Apple Music has launched a “Burberry Channel.” The first of Apple Music’s branded channels will be housed in the music streaming service’s “Curators” section and will feature exclusive content such as live performances.

5. Abercrombie & Fitch is apparently cool again. The brand is now completely reinventing itself by offering trendy, minimalist designs.

6. Snapchat is letting users pay $US.99 to replay disappearing snaps. This feature is significant because it’s Snapchat’s first attempt at in-app purchases.

7. Pinterest is partnering with consumer data collection company Datalogix so that brands can find out how effective their ads were in driving sales, Digiday reports. Pinterest is also in talks in Axicom, a Digiday source says.

8. CBS entertainment chairman Nina Tessler is stepping down, Adweek reports. Glenn Geller, who previously worked under Tassler as executive vice president for current programming, will now run the network.

9. Total U.S. advertising expenditures fell 3.9% to $US38 billion in Q2 2015, according to a Kantar Media report cited in the Wall Street Journal. Advertisers pulled back on most types of traditional media as well as online desktop display ads.

10. A copycat In-N-Out that’s wildly successful in Asia is coming to the US. CaliBurger, an Irvine-based company that has franchises throughout Asia, has opened up its first U.S. location near the University of Washington campus.

