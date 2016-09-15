The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Adblock Plus says it’s planning to soldier on with its ad exchange, despite Google and AppNexus saying they want absolutely nothing to do with it. Adblock Plus and its ad tech partner ComboTag say they have received a lot of incoming interest from publishers, advertisers, and agencies.

2. Jack Dorsey explained why Tesla and Space X boss Elon Musk has one of the best Twitter accounts. Dorsey was speaking at the Dmexco digital marketing trade show, where he also opened up about what Twitter needs to do to improve its service.

3. Here’s what 15 of the most popular brand names really mean. From Häagen-Dazs to Adidas.

4. The CEO of Twitch, the video-streaming site Amazon bought for $1 billion, explained why it’s showing people eating food live. “We’ve actually seen a surprising amount of uptick in usage in the US and in Europe which I wouldn’t have predicted,” Emmett Shear said.

5. Apple has made a big hire that could signal it is serious about taking on cable. Peter Stern, who was most recently chief product, people, and strategy officer at Time Warner Cable, has joined Apple.

6. Salesforce made its third acquisition this month. Marc Benioff’s company has bought Gravitytank, a Chicago-based consulting agency.

7. These are the 13 words that will help salespeople close deals faster and make tons of money. HubSpot, a marketing software company, published a slide deck titled “13 words that can transform you into a super seller.”

8. There are 10 features in iOS 10 that business users will love. From automatic voicemail transcription to Siri for work apps.

9. The inside story of how “The Great British Bake Off” became one of the most expensive shows on British TV. Channel 4 has paid £25 million ($33.1 million) for the show.

10. The first trailer for Woody Allen’s Amazon TV show is here. Titled “Crisis in Six Scenes,” the series will premier on Amazon Prime Video on September 30.

NOW WATCH: NASA is bringing back one of its most experimental and dangerous programs



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.