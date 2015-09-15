The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. MySpace has undergone a ‘surprising renaissance’ and now it’s going after teens. New owner Specific Media is still managing to squeeze significant revenue from MySpace thanks to its huge database of registered users.

2. Snapchat superstars are inking deals directly with advertisers and making six-figure salaries. Snapchat’s most popular users, people like Shaun “Shonduras” McBride and the Vine-famous Jerome Jarre, are landing deals with huge consumer brands like Major League Soccer.

3. A new lawsuit claims ad tech CEO Gurbaksh Chahal asked an employee to lie about an alleged domestic violence incident. Yousef Khraibut, who joined Gravity4 as its third employee in June 2014 at the age of 19, also claims that the company never paid him, that Chahal defamed him, and that he was harassed and discriminated against.

4. Advertisers are not happy with Apple’s upcoming news app. Ad execs have been complaining that Apple has imposed strict rules on how adverts will be displayed alongside content from publishers in the new app.

5. McDonald’s has given the Quarter Pounder a makeover. It has changed how its patties are seared to lock in more flavour.

6. North America, Western Europe and Japan will lead global advertising spending growth in 2015 for the first time in nine years, the Wall Street Journal reports. Marketers are moderating their expectations for growth in emerging markets.

7. Payments company Stripe is giving app makers an easy way to add a ‘Buy’ button to any app. The new button will let retailers offer a mobile buying process directly within their app.

8. Tumblr’s first CMO tells AdWeek how companies can grow while still staying true to their brand. Stephanie Dolgins is Tumblr’s first CMO.

9. GlaxoSmithKline has awarded its media business to Omnicom’s PHD and Mediacom, AdAge reports.The shift comes as GSK completes a joint venture with Novartis brands.

10. Etsy has lost half its valuation since going public. Here’s part of the strategy that could help it recover.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.