The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Handout/Getty Images Michelle Peluso is IBM’s new CMO.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Adblock Plus announced on Tuesday it is launching an ad exchange. But the launch has already run into trouble, with AppNexus and Google denying they have any involvement with it, as Adblock Plus had implied.

2. Food delivery company Just Eat has given itself a colourful makeover. The UK-based startup has tweaked its logo, branding, and announced a new company vision: to create the world’s greatest food community.

3. IBM has hired the former CEO of flash sales startup Gilt Groupe as its chief marketing officer. Michelle Peluso was most recently a venture partner at Technology Crossover Ventures.

4. Time CEO Joe Ripp is stepping down following a “health incident.” He will remain at the company as executive chairman, with Rich Battista moving into the CEO role.

5. Google killed off a part of its speedy delivery service to prepare to expand across the entire US. But there’s still no tie-in with ads and Express just yet.

6. Millennials aren’t spending money like their parents did. Gordon Smith, chief executive for consumer and community banking at JPMorgan, gave a presentation on Monday at the Barclays Financial Services Conference discussing the spending patterns of millennials.

7. The new Tupac biopic trailer is violent, powerful, and very NSFW. “All Eyez on Me” will be released in November.

8. Lady Gaga is in talks to play the Super Bowl halftime show. The event is sponsored by Pepsi.

9. Target’s biggest problem isn’t a customer boycott. According to analysts at Cowen & Co., the real reason is because consumers can find better prices and more convenience elsewhere.

10. WPP creative agency Y&R won the U.S. Census account with a bid that was far lower than rivals, The Wall Street Journal reports. Sources said the bid raised eyebrows amongst rivals.

