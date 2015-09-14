The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Lockerz Kathy Savitt has left Yahoo.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo’s CMO and head of media Kathy Savitt has left the company. Savitt’s exit comes as Yahoo’s media unit is about to undergo a major shake-up.

2. We’re about to enter a whole new world of product placement. Programs like Neil Patrick Harris’ “Best Show Ever,” which is coming to NBC, might build product giveaways into the show

3. Ellen DeGeneres is leading a fundamental change in the way we buy clothing. Her line, ED, offers gender-neutral clothing for women.

4. Here’s how one of the hottest teen brands from a decade ago imploded. Quiksilver epitomized California surfer culture in the 90’s.

5. The new Apple TV create a significant opportunity for digital publishers and video companies, Digiday reports. But it isn’t the TV killer many have been waiting for.

6. Here’s how British discount retailer Primark has avoided e-commerce. The company has just opened its first US store in Boston.

7. Leo Burnett’s Always ad “Like a Girl” took home the 2015 Emmy for outstanding commercial on Saturday, AdAge reports. The ad won out over Gatorade’s Jeter Tribute and Adobe’s Oscar spot.

8. Agencies and brands aren’t particularly worried about ad blocking, Digiday reports. RAPP chief creative officer Frank Iqbal told Digiday that both agencies and brands need to make their content worthwhile again so people won’t use ad blockers.

9. Here’s how Chobani’s founder turned the Greek yogurt brand around. CEO Hamdi Ulukaya was almost ousted a year ago.

10. Here are the newest stars Adweek believes every brand should know about. Ever heard of Victoria Fratz?

