The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Video ad tech company Teads acquired UK-based firm Brainient. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

2. Facebook has promoted its UK and Ireland regional director, Steve Hatch, to managing director for Northern Europe, Campaign reports. Hatch joined Facebook in 2013 from media agency MEC, where he was chief executive.

3. The “Oprah Effect” can’t fix Weight Watchers’ biggest problem — and its shares are tanking. Oprah bought a 10% stake in the company a year ago, but npw its CEO James Chambers is resigning and shares fell as much as 8% on Monday.

4. Microsoft is paying users to use its newest web browser. Microsoft Edge users can accrue points that can be redeemed for prizes.

5. Apple came up with its “AirPods” idea in 2015. Here’s how it kept it under wraps.

6. Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg says the company promises to “do better” after it removed a historic Vietnam war photo of a naked girl fleeing a napalm attack and then reinstated it. “Even with clear standards, screening millions of posts on a case-by-case basis every week is challenging,” Sandberg wrote in a letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister, who had complained about Facebook’s censorship.

7. The story behind Budweiser’s 9/11 ad that aired just once. In 2002, the beer brand debuted a one-minute commercial showing the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales travelling to New York City and bowing before the lower Manhattan skyline as a sign of respect.

8. The BBC has lost “The Great British Bake Off” to Channel 4. Sources told Business Insider Channel 4 is paying £75 million ($100 million) for the show, four times what it is worth under its existing deal with the BBC.

9. Twitter is set to make its long-overdue update to discount photos, quoted tweets, and links from its 140-character limit from September 19. Twitter first announced the change was coming back in May.

10. Marketing analytics company Datorama raised a $32 million round, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Geektime reported. It brings the company’s total funding to $50 million.

