The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Getty Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Apple’s latest iPhone software update will make it a lot harder for advertisers to track you. The “limit ad tracking” setting is going to make it virtually impossible for advertisers to use the device’s unique identifier in order to target ads, which has raised some concerns in the ad community.

2. This is what it takes to make millions as a YouTube star. We spoke to YouTubers about how they make a living from the video platform

3. Yahoo cofounder David Filo considered joining a group that tried to buy the company. According to a new regulatory filing submitted Friday, a group only identified as “Sponsor F” asked Filo to provide equity financing in its bid to purchase Yahoo’s core business, and Yahoo’s cofounder indicated he was open to discussing participating in a bid.

4. Marissa Mayer will make more than $44 million if Verizon fires her. But whether she is actually on her way out is unclear.

5. Amazon plans to roll out 100 pop-up stores in US shopping malls. The pop-up stores, which are spearheaded by Amazon’s head of devices and services, reflect the company’s growing drive to reach consumers directly through a variety of access points including retail storefronts, home delivery, and innovative devices.

6. Facebook has lifted a ban on an iconic photo from the Vietnam war, which depicts child nudity. The reversal came after Aftenposten, the largest newspaper in Norway, wrote a scathing open letter to Mark Zuckerberg criticising his company for “abusing [its] power” and censoring use of the photograph on Facebook.

7. Beeswax, the ad tech company started by former Googlers that offers clients a “bidder-as-a-service” product, has raised $11 million in Series A funding, TechCrunch reports. The round was led by Foundry Group and RRE Ventures.

8. Amazon is going after a market Netflix refuses to touch. The company is reportedly seeking to acquire live sports rights.

9. NFL’s kickoff ratings have dropped 10% year-on-year. AdAge reports. But NFL still managed to crush everything else in its competitive set.

10. Campaign takes a look at why portrayals of disability are so rare in advertising. Rarely do ads show disabled people doing everyday activities such as cooking, working or household chores, the feature notes.

