The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Instagram is opening up its ad network to advertisers of all sizes, and allowing them to show their ads to specific people using Facebook’s ad targeting tools. Previously, only a small group of select advertisers could run ads, and they could only target people based on their gender, age, and country.

2. Gurbaksh Chahal, the ousted CEO of ad-tech company RadiumOne, was reportedly willing to pay former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown $US1 million to make his domestic violence charges “go away.” Chahal didn’t want them to delay RadiumOne’s initial public offering, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

3. ABC has started selling ads alongside Jimmy Kimmel clips on YouTube.Previously, clips from Kimmel’s show ran ad-free because ABC didn’t like the idea that YouTube takes a 45% cut of ad revenue generated by its partners, the Wall Street Journal reports.

4. The Apple TV will have an exclusive new all-fashion network called Made 2 Measure. The all-streaming station will include an exclusive series about the fashion industry, plus classic fashion films and documentaries.

5. American shopping malls have suffered another terrifying blow. Macy’s is closing up to 40 of its stores, and there could be more to come.

6. A promo for the new Tom Hardy movie hid a negative 2-star review in plain sight. The poster hid a two-star review from The Guardian between the heads of its two stars.

7. Lululemon’s price hike came at the worst possible time. The company is facing increasing competition from Under Armour, Gap’s Athleta, and shoe brand New Balance.

8. Here are a few things publishers can do to combat ad blocking. That includes admitting that the ad experience on most sites is terrible.

9. Hulu is becoming a big threat to Netflix. It paid $US160 million for the rights to “Seinfeld,” has reached several new contracts with the likes of FX and AMC, continues to pump out new original series like” Difficult People,” and most recently, it struck a contract with Epix to stream its movie catalogue.

10. Apple on Wednesday unveiled two brand new iPhones called the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. The company also showed off a giant 12.9-inch iPad called the iPad Pro, and a brand new Apple TV that integrates with Siri and comes with its own App Store.

