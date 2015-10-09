The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Wikimedia Commons Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Publishers will now be able to make money from videos they post on Twitter. The company will share the revenue it gains from adding pre-roll video ads in front of video clips, but didn’t say what the split will be.

2. Apple has removed ad blocking apps from its App Store that block ads in other apps because of concerns about privacy. Some apps installed root certificates to block app-based ads, meaning developers could see everything a user was doing online, from browsing to making purchases.

3. Chipotle-style pizza chain Blaze Pizza is now backed by longtime investor LeBron James, who opted not to represent McDonald’s in favour of Blaze. The company has opened 50 restaurants across the US in 2014, and it is opening a new location every five days.

4. People sharing passwords for cable-based services is a much bigger problem for media companies than cord cutting. Recent studies estimate 10% of Netflix and Hulu viewers use accounts paid for by someone outside their own household, and analysts say people are “stealing” cable-based services in the same way.

5. Facebook has started testing its “dislike button.”The new feature is actually called “Reactions,” and will let you respond to any post with your choice of six emojis, as opposed to just a “like.”

6. Netflix just raised the price of its most popular subscription plan from $US8.99 to $US9.99. This change will affect new customers in the US, Canada, and portions of Latin America.

7. Sales of Lacroix Sparking Water are exploding thanks to its cult following. The company is investing instead in social media marketing and neon-coloured packaging that grabs customers’ attention in stores, rather than traditional advertising campaigns.

8. Amazon has launched Amazon Handmade, a new marketplace for artisanal and handcrafted goods that could rival Etsy. Nearly 90% of current Etsy sellers asked in a small study said they’re planning to or would consider selling items on Amazon’s new marketplace.

9. Steve Jobs used to ask Jony Ive the same question almost every day. Jobs tried to help Ive to improve his focus by asking “How many times did you say no today?'”

10. Generation Z is younger and cooler than Generation Y. Here’s where they’re shopping.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

