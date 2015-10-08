The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Frito-Lay Cheetos is launching a marketing push around its brand ambassador running for mayor.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google launched an ambitious new project that aims to make the entire mobile web load a lot faster. It’s called Accelerated Mobile Pages, and is basically a new kind of HTML that allows partners to create lighter-weight pages.

2. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thinks “customer love” is a better sign of success than revenue or profit. The challenge is “getting an entire organisation to fall in love with these leading indicators of success,” he added.

3. Twitter’s head of product Kevin Weil has explained why it hasn’t introduced a way to fix typos. There would be challenges if people started editing the entire meaning of a tweet, especially when tweets are often retweeted or embedded on other sites.

4. Amazon is reportedly considering making its own TV service. It has talked to CBS and NBC about carrying their channels.

5. Cheetos is running its Chester the cheetah brand ambassador for mayor in the town of Chester, Montana. Cheetos’ marketing chief told Business Insider the brand wants to encourage people to “pause and think about what political discourse has come to in this country and get people to laugh.”

6. Chipotle is the target of another brutal attack ad. The ad, funded by the Center for Consumer Freedom, accuses the burrito chain of deceptively marketing its food as free of added hormones.

7. AOL CEO Tim Armstrong says he loves not running a public company, following the Verizon acquisition. He says it gives him time to do more work.

8. Google won’t leave all the crazy ideas to the Alphabet teams, according to CFO Ruth Porat. Google CEO Sundar Pichai is still thinking about the “70/20/10” rule that Larry Page and Sergey Brin set out when the company got started, she said.

9. Lululemon’s founder dropped a brutal stat to describe how Under Armour is crushing the brand. Three years ago, Lululemon was worth twice as much as Under Armour, but today Under Armour is worth three times as much as Lululemon.

10. Mark Zuckerberg has explained how his most controversial acquisition — Oculus — will live in Facebook. He envisions people sharing more and more 360-degree videos on Facebook, and in the future Zuckerberg imagines people will pop on their Oculus headsets to view that content.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.