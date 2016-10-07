The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Verizon reportedly wants a $1 billion discount on the Yahoo deal because of the huge hacking scandal. AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is said to be “pretty upset” with Yahoo.

2. Snapchat decided it needs to IPO to fight Facebook. The IPO is coming in the first half of 2017 and could value the company at $25 billion.

3. KFC customers hate the Colonel, and the CEO says that’s led to the brand’s incredible “breakthrough.” The company attributes its growth to “distinctive and disruptive advertising.”

4. How one San Francisco-based ad agency is responding to an investigation that rocked the whole industry. Mediasmith on the American Association of National Advertisers probe.

5. Facebook just offered a glimpse at its future in VR. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the world on a tour of how Facebook will work in virtual reality.

6. Apple mysteriously banned a popular app from its App store — and a lot of programmers are mad. Dash has disappeared.

7. Amazon just released the longest trailer yet for “The Grand Tour” — and it’s got all the ingredients that made “Top Gear” brilliant. First proper look at Jeremy Clarkson’s new car show.

8. MTV seeks new media and creative agencies to help it reclaim its musical legacy. Viacom channel wants to be known, once again, as the global authority on pop music and culture, Ad Week reports.

9. Channel 4 could still be privatised. The Guardian reports on the continued threat to Britain’s commercial broadcaster.

10. Johnston Press bolsters its commercial team to accelerate revenue growth online. Company hires four executives, including Drew Carmichael as sales director for Scotland, The Drum reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.