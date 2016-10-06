The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff sounds like he’s not interested in Twitter right now. “We look at everything, and we don’t buy most things, and we haven’t agreed to buy that company,” he told an analyst meeting.

2. Twitter stock plunged 10% after hours on report that Google won’t make a bid. Sources cited by Recode’s Kara Swisher and Kurt Wagner say Google does not currently plan to make a bid.

3. Steve Wozniak says he’s stopped backing crowdfunding projects because “you never get to see their accounting.“ Business Insider interviewed the Apple cofounder.

4. Emirates just took a shot at competitors with a Jennifer Aniston commercial. Emirates wants consumers and its competitors to know it is confident in all of its products — not just its premium cabins.

5. Samsung bought a potential Siri-killer from the guys who originally created Siri. The company has acquired Viv Labs.

6. Simon Cowell will stay on “America’s Got Talent” until 2019. The music mogul signed a new three-year deal with NBC, reports The Guardian.

7. An embattled Chipotle is looking for a new creative agency partner. The brand is trying to move past its E. coli scare, according to Ad Week.

8. US broadcasters to miss out on political ad windfall as frugal Trump tightens purse strings. Trump has chosen to focus his efforts on Twitter and free media coverage, according to The Drum.

9. Trump ads aim for minority business owners as Clinton woos Latinos. US presidential candidates battle for votes with new campaigns, writes to Ad Age.

10. BBDO partners with Mars to launch video crowdsourcing platform. Agency has created a global crowdsourcing platform to enable its clients to commission online video content, writes Campaign.

