The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

WPA Pool/Getty Images WPP chief Sir Martin Sorrell — the company reported a slowdown in UK revenue growth for the third quarter.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. A judge has denied Criteo’s request to serve an injunction against a competitor it claimed was running a “counterfeit click fraud scheme”. The lawsuit lodged by Criteo claims it lost business because SteelHouse — a US-based competitor — used a method to falsely take credit for the visits to retailers’ web pages.

2. Private equity firms keep gobbling up ad tech companies — and the trend shows no sign of slowing. Over the past three years, the number of ad tech firms being bought by private equity companies has been steadily rising — from four in 2014 to nine in the first three quarters of 2016, according to data from Results International.

3. WPP has warned of “Brexit Anxiety,” the BBC reported. Whilst overall the ad giant reported a positive year-on-year revenue growth of 3.5% for the third quarter, its UK revenue growth slowed to 2.1% compared to 3.5% last quarter.

4. A former Facebook HR exec says asking job candidates how they overcame failure is the wrong question. Asking what a person can get lost in is better than focusing on weaknesses, according to Oxegen Consulting, which was founded by early Facebook HR execs, Sara Sperling, and Stuart Crabb.

5. There’s a record amount of empty retail space along New York’s Fifth Avenue because the rent is too high. Availability is rising across the borough, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s third-quarter report on Manhattan real estate, released on Wednesday.

6. Facebook has announced “the new camera” and it’s the company’s most aggressive attack on Snapchat yet. Facebook is testing a completely revamped camera interface — which can send goofy selfies that disappear after 24 hours — in its main app.

7. The most recent Facebook app update is crashing some iPhones. Released on October 20, the update is causing some iPhones to reboot and get stuck at the Apple logo.

8. We unpacked the business behind AT&T’s monster offer of 100+ channels for $35 dollars. We found out more about AT&T’s upcoming streaming TV package, DirecTV Now, which offers 100+ channels for a mere $35 dollars a month.

9. Marco Rubio’s top-flight data team announced its next huge venture. The data team that worked for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio during his presidential campaign is expanding into a new market: The commercial sector.

10. Vine’s biggest stars tried to save the company but they were ignored, according to Mic. Almost 20 of Vine’s top 50 creators came together to stage an intervention last fall with a proposal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.