The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. Snapchat has poached staff from BuzzFeed and Twitter to run its first ever European office. Jonathan Davies, BuzzFeed’s former director of brand partnerships for Europe, and Twitter UK’s former head of telco and tech Tariq Slim, will work out of the inaugural London office.

2. Some of the biggest YouTube stars in the world are based in the UK. Here are the 20 most popular British YouTubers.

3. Facebook has launched new “slideshow ads” to bring a video-like experience to emerging markets. The new format is aimed at adapting video to marketers where slower 2G internet connections are more common.

4. Facebook is testing a new feature that makes it more like Craigslist. It’s called “Local Market” and it’s a way for people to buy and sell things on the site.

5. LinkedIn’s earnings smashed expectations. Revenue came in at $US750 million in the quarter, versus expectations of $US756 million, and it reported adjusted earnings per share of $US0.78, topping expectations for earnings of $US0.45.

6. Twitter hired a new head of strategy who left Twitter for Google Ventures just five months ago. Jessica Verrilli is returning to the company as senior director of corporate development and strategy.

7. Twitter investors are worried about the company’s traffic acquisition costs, which has sent its stock tumbling. Of the 13%, or $US66 million, of its network revenue, Twitter paid out $US42 million in traffic acquisition costs to partner websites.

8. A London coffee shop called “F—offee” received a hilarious trademark refusal letter from the Intellectual Property Office. The trademark for its brand name was refused on the grounds it “would be offensive to a significant proportion of the UK public.”

9. Google launched an entire website to help other companies copy its management style. Google’s HR boss Laszlo Block’s “re:Work” with Google website provides case studies and customisable tolls in areas like hiring, people analytics, and management.

10. Adblock Plus is meeting publishers and agencies in New York next week, according to Adweek. The ad blocker’s parent company Eyeo is hosting a dinner and plans to discuss its “Acceptable Ads” program.

