The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. A News Corp exec tells us that advertisers may have “re-weighted” their media too far toward Facebook. News UK commercial managing director Dominic Carter added that newspapers need to do a better job of communicating their value to advertisers.

2. Social media monitoring and analytics company Brandwatch has raised $US33 million. It brings the total investment in the UK-based company up to $US64 million.

3. The inside story of why Marissa Mayer’s most trusted executives have given up on Yahoo. Business Insider spoke to several Yahoo insiders about the recent spate of departures at the company and Marissa Mayer’s comments about their departures.

4. Venture capital is giving ad tech “the cold shoulder,” Digiday reports. One investor told the publication that “ad tech has become a dirty word.”

5. Most of the top 10 brands we were Googling 15 years ago are nowhere near as popular today. From Nokia to Palm.

6. Amazon may soon launch its own shopping channel where you can buy things right off the screen. The new channel is expected to launch next year, according to Geekwire.

7. Yelp’s stock soared after it reported Q3 earnings. The company reported a 40% lift in net revenue to $US143.6 million, versus expectations of $US141.42 million.

8. Facebook could be the big winner of the 2016 presidential election. Citi analysts said Facebook has seen “great momentum” with political ad spend.

9. YouTube just launched its new subscription service. Here’s how to try it for free.

10. This model wants to make history for Victoria’s Secret — and she’s gaining traction. Carmen Carrera wants to be the first transgender Victoria’s Secret model.

NOW WATCH: These new filters will totally change the way you use Snapchat



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.