The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. Twitter shares crashed last night as the company reported that user growth stalled. Twitter said it had 320 million monthly active users in Q3, versus the 324 million expected by analysts.

2. Twitter launched a TV commercial last night. The ad, created by TBWA\Chiat\Day, shows off its new Moments feature.

3. A Fox news anchor and Hasbro are locked in a bizarre court battle about whether or not a toy hamster looks like her. Harris Faulkner sued Hasbro over its plastic Harris Faulkner hamster, sold as part of the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company’s popular “Littlest Pet Shop” line.

4. These 20 companies all changed their logos this year. From Verizon to Spotify.

5. American culture is experiencing four seismic changes that are terrifying consumer companies. Campbell Soup Co. CEO Denise Morrison revealed in a Fortune article that there are four major shifts that fuel her biggest fear as a business leader: that she can’t keep up with the pace of change.

6. The UK’s advertising regulator, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA,) is hauling up children’s game “Moshi Monsters” on its website for failing to comply with an August ruling that stated it must stop promoting paid subscriptions to its young users. The ASA said “Moshi Monsters” owner Mind Candy had not ceased its marketing tactics aimed at children as it had promised and added that the company’s details would remain on its website — as a kind of name and shame approach — until it complies.

7. ESPN made two critical mistakes. Now it’s paying the price.

8. Target’s CEO admitted the company almost missed out on a $US17 billion opportunity. The retailer’s plus-size offerings used to be far more scarce.

9. BuzzFeed and Vox are boycotting SXSW after the conference canceled two gaming panels, one of which intended to explore abuse in the gaming community, while the other included speakers associated with the GamerGate movement. The conference cited “numerous threats of on-site violence related to the programming,” Adweek reports.

10. Apple set a new record that used to belong to one of the world’s largest oil companies. The company recorded the biggest annual profit in corporate history.

