The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. A question about “grand strateg”‘ that made Tim Cook unhappy on Apple’s earnings call was based on a theory by a Harvard professor. The theory posits that people buy solutions to problems, not products.

2. Snapchat aims to raise “as much as” $4 billion when it IPOs next year. The valuation of the company could reach as much as $40 billion — according to a Bloomberg report — though no final decision has been made and the size of the IPO may change.

3. The names and bios of top execs at Google and its parent company, Alphabet, are no longer listed on its website. The names, headshots, bios, or any other information that shows who’s who inside the various Alphabet subsidiary companies has vanished.

4. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, keeps losing top executives. Within a year of Alphabet’s formation, there have been several shake-ups and departures at the top of these divisions.

5. A former Facebook exec has shared one of the first things she asks job applicants. Debra Bednar-Clark asks questions like “How do you want to be of service?”

6. This week, Apple will announce a new Apple TV feature that allows people to discover new TV shows from a single app. USA Today reports that the feature, reportedly known internally as “the Watch List”, will “recommend shows based on the content viewers access through their Apple TVs”.

7. Facebook is working on an Instant Articles-like product for TV companies, The Drum reports. The commercial product could prove to broadcasters it wants to share, rather than steal, TV ad budgets.

8. Internal Amazon documents reveal a vision of up to 2,000 grocery stores across the US. Amazon is planning to operate a 20-location pilot program for its grocery stores by the end of 2018, in places like Seattle, Las Vegas, New York, Miami, and the Bay Area, according to documents viewed by Business Insider.

9. Groupon is buying LivingSocial — once worth $6 billion — for a “non-material’ amount. Groupon announced the purchase during its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday.

10. A little-known brand endorsed by Justin Timberlake is becoming a threat to Coke and Pepsi. Bai Brands, one of the fastest growing flavored-water companies in the US, is in talks to sell to Dr Pepper Snapple Group — a deal that could turn it into a huge threat against Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

