The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. A slide from WPP’s earnings presentation perfectly sums up all the challenges the ad industry faces right now. From macro events to the micro environment, such as the “media tsunami” of agency reviews.

2. YouTube stars SortedFood talked to us about their plans to become the “biggest online cooking community.” They also want to launch an offline cookery school in London.

3. Salesforce is now the biggest investor in software. According to investment bank JMP Securities, Salesforce had the largest number of companies under its portfolio from JMP’s annual “Hot 100” list, which tracks the best private companies in the software industry.

4. Retailers like Whole Foods, Urban Outfitters, and Under Armour are using a smart new tactic to keep you in-store. ChargeItSpot is a free phone charging kiosk that aims to keep shoppers in stores while they wait for their phones to charge.

5. Abercrombie & Fitch is facing criticism over the size of its models. The Sunday Times highlighted that the models featured on Abercrombie & Fitch’s website had waist-to-hip ratios of less than .4, which is “considered by nutritionists to be the minimum safe level.”

6. Here’s how Ugg proved the haters wrong and became one of the most popular shoe brands. The brand expanded its range and sent sales soaring.

7. Jack Dorsey uses a weird productivity trick to stay productive whilst running two companies. He themes his days.

8. The new James Bond movie is the first to purchase an entire Snapchat Discover channel. Adweek reports that Sony is offering a behind the scenes look at the movie.

9. Kia is returning to the Super Bowl. It will be the automaker’s seventh straight appearance, Adage reports.

10. TalkTalk has been shifting its marketing spend following the huge hacking attack on its website, Marketing Week reports. The telco has paused its brand marketing, which included sponsorship of the UK X Factor, to prioritise informing customers what to do to protect themselves after the security breach.

NOW WATCH: See if you can spot the subliminal messages hidden in these corporate logos



