The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Facebook/Amazon Fashion Amazon is set to becoming the biggest clothing retailer in the US.

1. Twitter’s stock popped in after hours trading yesterday on “market gossip” that Disney is interested again. A report from Betaville said Disney has “rekindled interest” in buying the struggling social network.

2. Amazon will surpass Macy’s next year to become the biggest clothing retailer in the US, according to new report. The tech giant’s clothing and accessory sales are expected to grow nearly 30% next year, to $28 billion, according to Cowen analysts.

3. Google Fibre’s CEO is stepping down. Craig Barratt, the head of Google Access, is stepping down and the company is freezing plans to roll out the high-speed Google Fibre broadband service to 8 new cities.

4. Microsoft is expected to announce a Slack-killer chat app next week. The product is reported to be called Microsoft Teams, and it comes after reports that VP Qi Lu wanted to buy Slack for $8 billion last spring.

5. T-Mobile could be the next big takeover target. The mobile giant is the likeliest acquisition target as media companies seek a wireless partner following AT&T Inc’s proposed takeover of Time Warner Inc, analysts say.

6. A Diet Chef ad was banned for implying overweight people need to lose weight to be happy. The UK advertising regulator banned the ad for presenting a “socially irresponsible approach to body image”.

7. Netflix’s CEO has a warning for AT&T and Time Warner. The main concern for CEO Reed Hastings is that AT&T might make data run faster for channels and services it owns — he wants “HBO’s bits” and “Netflix’s bits” to be treated the same.

8. The free Wi-Fi kiosks backed by Google’s parent company are launching in London. The kiosks offer free Wi-Fi, maps, and charging for mobile devices.

9. A Burger King has covered itself with a “sheet” with the word McDonalds spray painted on top. The Halloween joke is a snide shout out to its differing style of burger preparation, completed with a sign that reads: “Just kidding, we still flame grill our burgers”.

10. Chipotle is airing TV ads for the first time in four years as it bids to turnaround plummeting sales. The company has begun running a spot based on its online video series “Ingredients Reign”.

