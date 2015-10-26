The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. WPP reported a 5.9% rise in third-quarter revenue to £2.9 billion ($US4.4 billion.) But the world’s biggest advertising agency holding group said clients remain “cautious” and are focusing on cutting costs.

2. Vice CEO Shane Smith says his company is going to change the way TV makes money. Smith is selling the concept of “native TV” advertising.

3. Apple has some new iPhone ads out. They feature Jamie Foxx and Siri.

4. Zara is blowing the competition out of the water. The retailer, which sells trendy men’s and women’s clothing, is opening hundreds of new stores, most notably in the US, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

5. Microsoft is still driving some Windows 7 users crazy with nagging ads to upgrade. But there is a way to turn this off.

6. Yahoo’s first ever live stream of an NFL game was a disaster for many. The stream was slow for many, and some people couldn’t even get it to work at all.

7. Google’s ads boss Sridhar Ramaswamy has ad blockers are “a blunt instrument and we need to be worried.” He suggested that there needs to be a “more sustainable ad standard” that should not be blocked.

8. The “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian says fantasy sports website DraftKings is giving him $US250,000 to throw a three-day party in Cabo. Bilzerian announced the deal in an Instagram photo, which sees him surrounded by models.

9. Atlas, Facebook’s huge ad tech threat to Google, has told us about some of the big brands it has signed up. Its clients so far include Microsoft, Nestle, and Tommy Hilfiger.

10. Mondelez International’s CMO Dana Anderson says the company is buying fewer TV ads, and more digital. The marketer behind brands including Oreo and Cadbury also told The Wall Street Journal how the company is working with Google on new product inventions.

