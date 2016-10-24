The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. AT&T is buying Time Warner for $85.4 billion. The two companies announced the deal on Saturday night, following a string of reports in recent days that appear to have accelerated the talks.

2. Google quietly made a major privacy change and barely anyone noticed. Google’s previous privacy policy had pledged not to combine DoubleClick cookie information with users’ personally identifiable information — but the new policy, updated in June, says users’ activities on other sites “may be associated with your personal information.”

3. Snapchat is about to feel a lot more like TV. Job listings suggest the company is looking to hire development managers for “original shows.”

4. Facebook has launched a new ad campaign. The TV spots, online ads, and billboards will show off its new Live Video feature.

5. Steve Ballmer says Microsoft is “the only company that ever had any synergy” with Yahoo. “Microsoft is the only company that ever had any synergy with Yahoo, because you could fold the two search businesses together, get rid of engineers — all the good stuff can happen,” he said on CNBC on Friday.

6. Time Out acquired events app YPlan for $1.9 million. Time Out CEO Julio Bruno explained the deal is all about selling happiness.

7. Ken Bone is starring in an ad for the brand that makes his now famous sweater. The ad, for Izod, sees Bone encouraging people to vote.

8. Twitter’s stock was up 7% on Friday on rumours that Softbank could be a bidder for the company. But there’s no real evidence of a deal.

9. Channel 4 will start sponsorship bids for “The Great British Bake Off” at £8 million ($9.8 million), The Guardian reports. It would make the show one of the most expensive sponsorship deals on UK TV.

10. Interpublic Group reported a 4.3% lift in organic revenue growth to $1.92 billion in its third quarter. The advertising agency holding company said digital was a significant driver of growth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.