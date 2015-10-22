The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. French advertising agency holding group Publicis Groupe reported a 33% lift in revenue year-on-year in its third quarter to €2.3 billion ($US2.6 billion.) The company credited the integration of Sapient, which it acquired at the start of the year, and added that it has also “emerged stronger from the account reviews carried out by our major clients,” where it “exceeded the market’s expectations.”

2. Airbnb has been forced to take down controversial ads after offending San Francisco residents. One ad suggested the public library system should have spent Airbnb’s tax money on staying open later.

3. Morgan Stanley slammed Twitter. Its analysts downgraded Twitter’s stock to “underweight” and said Twitter shows signs of limited user growth, declining engagement, a lack of material advertiser demand, an already-high ad load and ad pricing, and rising competition from rivals.

4. We spent a day in the life of The Body Coach. He’s the British Instagram star inspiring thousands of people to “get lean” who has signed major deals with brands such as Philips and Uncle Ben’s.

5. Yahoo took a $US42 million write-down on its original video series including “Community.” It suggests the company is still struggling to work out what it’s good at.

6. Google announced a Netflix-killer called YouTube Red. It’s an ad-free subscription video service.

7. But YouTube Red has a porn problem. The name is extremely similar to a well-known porn site, RedTube.

8. YouTube also has a new music app. YouTube Music will be free to use, but the free version includes ads, which you can remove by signing in with a YouTube Red membership.

9. Former Yahoo board member Michael Wolf gave a massive presentation on the future of tech and media at The Wall Street Journal’s conference. Check out the full deck here.

10. Nike has a few tricks up its sleeves to get you to think a product is more “premium.” One such technique is adding thumbholes to its tops.

