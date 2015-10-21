The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. These are the 30 most powerful women in mobile advertising. Business Insider’s annual rankings are out.

2. Yahoo missed its Q3 targets. It says it will now “narrow” its focus.

3. Yahoo signed a deal with Google to provide search ads. Under the deal, Google will provide the search ads and pay Yahoo an undisclosed percentage of the revenue generated from them.

4. US-based ad agency holding group Omnicom reported a 1.1% year-on-year dip in Q3 revenues to $US3.7 billion. Operating profit fell 1.2% to $US428.3 million, with the company blaming the negative impact of foreign exchange rates.

5. Google wants you to do your holiday shopping on YouTube this year. It is asking popular YouTubers to show off products in shoppable videos, where users can click to buy the items.

6. The Association of National Advertisers has hired a firm that employs former FBI agents to investigate the rebates and kickbacks issues plaguing the sector. Investigative consultancy K2 and marketing analytics specialists Ebiquity have been asked to “demystify” the sector and get industry perspective on “non-transparent behaviour.”

7. Snapchat has now lost eight executives in the past year. Jill Hazelbaker, Snapchat’s VP of communications and public policy is the latest executive to depart.

8. CNN has launched its own BuzzFeed killer. With Great Big Story, CNN wants to create video content that is shareable on social networks, conducive to native advertising, and appeals to “urban-located, globally curious 25- to 35-year-olds.”

9. Twitter has hired New York Times editor at large Marcus Mabry to help develop the editorial direction for its new Moments section. Prior to joining Twitter, Mabry was editing the Times’ “Watching” section, which aggregated stories from its own site and other publications.

10. These numbers explain why Amazon wants to give so much free stuff to Prime members. RBC Capital says the longer Amazon Prime members stick around, the more they spend with Amazon.

