The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Publicis Groupe saw a slowdown in revenue growth in its third quarter after losing major client accounts the prior year, Reuters reported. Third quarter sales grew just 0.2% to €2.32 billion ($2.55 billion).

2. BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti said Ivanka Trump used lewd language about men. Trump slammed his story as “a complete and total lie.”

3. AOL founder Steve Case says Silicon Valley’s dominance is coming to an end. “Last year 75% of VC went into 3 states, California, New York, and Massachusetts, and that’s not going to be the case 10 years from now,” Case told Business Insider in an interview at Vanity Fair’s New Establishment Summit, where he is speaking.

4. T-Mobile reached a $48 million settlement with the FCC over its misleading “unlimited” data plans. The FCC said the marketing language on the carriers data plans wasn’t clear because it was found to have slowed down connection speeds after customers went over a certain data limit.

5. Outspoken Silicon Valley investor Chamath Palihapitiya has a plan to save Twitter. He wants to make it a little more like Reddit.

6. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent around an internal memo addressing employee concerns about the fact that board member Peter Thiel is a Donald Trump supporter and has donated $1.25 million to his campaign. “We care deeply about diversity,” he wrote. “That’s easy to say when it means standing up for ideas you agree with. It’s a lot harder when it means standing up for the rights of people with different viewpoints to say what they care about. That’s even more important.”

7. Google is locking up deals for a new internet TV service. Google has already signed a deal with CBS for the “Unplugged” service and is in talks with Disney and Fox, according to The Wall Street Journal.

8. Twitter fired Gregory Gopman just one day after it had hired him to lead its VR initiatives as a project manager. Twitter declined to comment on the reason for Gopman’s departure, but Gopman says it was due to a TechCrunch story that surfaced a 2013 Facebook post where he called homeless people “degenerates.”

9. A brutal “honest trailer” for “Ghostbusters” picked apart all the reboot’s flaws. It’s a sharp criticism of the movie, but it takes at least as much aim at the critics who exhausted themselves “trolling” the all-female-starring reboot.

10. BuzzFeed’s UK profits quadrupled after a period of massive investment. Companies House filings reveal the website’s profit grew from £140,772 ($172,000) in 2014 to £558,408 ($677,000) last year.

