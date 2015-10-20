The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Millennial Media Michael Barrett has left Millennial Media, where has was CEO.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Deutsche Telekom is planning to file an antitrust complaint against Google’s Android. The New York Times reports that the complaint alleges Google uses Android to unfairly promote its own products, such as Google Maps, over those of rivals.

2. Just 3% of the Facebook News Feed is ads. That’s according to a study from social marketing management company Socialbakers.

3. Millennial Media’s top execs have all exited a month after AOL acquired the company for $US238 million. An SEC filing shows CEO Michael Barrett, president of managed media Jason Kelly, and executive vice president of business strategy Marc Theerman have all left the ad tech company.

4. Apple made a mistake and briefly allowed the in-app ad blocker it booted from the App Store last week back in. Been Choice returned to the US version of the App Store on Friday, but Apple realised its mistake on Monday.

5. Apple’s big play to invade your living room is launching next week. Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the latest version of Apple TV will be released on October 26.

6. Apple has removed apps from the App Store that spy on your personal information. The apps in question used a third-party advertising tool developed by Chinese mobile advertising company Youmi that is capable of gathering private data about your iPhone.

7. There’s trouble at Yahoo. The stock is falling, and execs are bolting.

8. Things are getting ugly between Amazon and The New York Times. It all stems from a scathing New York Times report published in August that described Amazon as a “bruising” workplace.

9. Eric Schmidt said a Playboy article is the reason Larry Page and Sergey Brin rarely do interviews. They apparently had the bad experience of giving an interview to Playboy back in 2004 that risked derailing their company’s IPO.

10. Razorfish CEO Tom Adamski has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 43-years-old and leaves behind a wife and three children.

