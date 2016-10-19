The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Marissa Mayer insisted in Yahoo’s Q3 earnings statement that the Verizon deal is still on track. Revenue came in at $1.305 billion, up 6.4% year-over-year, although revenue ex-TAC was down 14% to $858 million.

2. Yahoo also provided traffic data to show that its users have remained loyal, despite its huge hack. But the data missed out important information: Many of those users may have simply been returning to find out more information about the hack, or to set their email accounts to forward all mail elsewhere.

3. A leaked email shows Salesforce once had Adobe on its acquisition target list. The Colin Powell email, which was leaked in September by DCLeaks, shows the 14 public companies Salesforce had in its sights, which also included LinkedIn and Box.

4. Apple has an event planned for October 27. The company will reportedly announce new Macs.

5. Everyone loves Google’s new phone, and the stock has hit an all-time high. Following a bunch of glowing reviews for Google’s first smartphone, the Pixel, Alphabet’s stock reached up to $801 per share on Tuesday.

6. Walmart is now letting people stream movies for free. “Vudu” has a free section that is entirely supported by advertising.

7. Omnicom reported organic revenue growth of 3.2% in its third quarter to $3.7 billion and a 9.3% increase in profit to $1.06 per share. However, CEO John Wren warned the company had “less visibility” going into the fourth quarter, owing to Brexit and the US election, Reuters reported.

8. A new anti-Trump billboard compares him to angry trolls in the popular online game, “Overwatch.” “Donald Trump mains Hanzo and complains about team comp in chat,” it reads.

9. McDonald’s franchisees say a “discounting addiction” is killing them. McDonald’s franchisees are now expecting flat-to-negative growth for the rest of the year, according to a survey by Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski.

10. Snapchat wants to stop sharing revenue with its Discover publisher partners, Recode reports. Instead, the company now known as Snap just wants to pay partners up front and keep any associated ad money.

