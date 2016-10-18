The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Netflix Claire Foy stars as Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s ‘The Crown.’

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Netflix’s stock shot up 20% after a big earnings beat. Its net international subscriber growth was 3.2 million, and Wall Street was only forecasting 2 million.

2. BuzzFeed is making a “major” investment in two branded content studios in London. BuzzFeed is more than doubling the size of its London headquarters after getting a taste for branded video from channels including Proper Tasty.

3. The maker of a $700 juicer has hired a former Coca-Cola president to be its new CEO. Juicero founder Doug Evans is stepping down.

4. Uber tested drones carrying ads over cars in Mexico City, but it won’t be a regular event. The drones were part of a marketing effort by Uber in its busiest city.

5. T-Mobile’s CEO says reinventing himself was key to transforming the company’s culture. “I snapped,” says John Legere.

6. Facebook has paused ads in Thailand out of respect for the country’s late king. “Out of respect for the passing of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, we’re temporarily not showing ads in Thailand,” Facebook said on its FAQ website for advertisers.

7. Google used to ask these interview questions, but they’re so tricky they were banned. Questions include: “Why are manhole covers round?”

8. Facebook is inching closer to TV. Facebook users can now watch videos posted on the social platform on their TVs through Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

9. Disney is partnering with food brands to get kids to eat more fruits and vegetables. Disney has teamed up with Dole Food Company to create a line of fresh produce featuring Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel characters.

10. Pepsi is releasing plans to slash the sugar in its drinks. By 2025 at least two thirds of its drinks will have 100 calories or fewer from added sugar.

