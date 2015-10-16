The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Jim Rogash/Getty Images Tom Brady has slammed Coca-Cola and Frosted Flakes.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Jack Dorsey has a secretive third company that has charged millions of dollars to both Twitter and Square. It’s a marketing agency called West Studios, which is run by a former Apple marketer.

2. Viral video marketer Rightster has put itself up for sale. The multi-channel network has launched a strategic review of its business, which could also include a partnership or further acquisitions to increase its scale.

3. Facebook has poached a senior Microsoft exec to lead its business marketing in Europe. Philippa Snare, Microsoft UK’s CMO, becomes Facebook EMEA business marketing director.

4. Here’s why one ad agency seeks to hire “internet kids” from Reddit and Instagram. Execs at Deutsch told us that just hiring people from the ad industry will see agencies simply regurgitating work that has already been done.

5. Netflix’s CEO has explained the reason he thinks his company is succeeding over traditional TV. Reed Hastings said Netflix provides a better product and a better experience.

6. Business Insider’s ranking of the 50 best public relations people in the tech industry is out. The list was compiled with help from journalists at major tech and financial outlets, plus company nominations from firms proud of their PR reps.

7. Microsoft’s first big anti-Apple TV ads have been revealed. “PC Does What?” is the tagline.

8. The owner of America’s most famous brothel has explained how he promotes a business that’s illegal to advertise. Moonlite BunnyRanch brothel owner Dennis Hof says he used “crazy antics” instead of paid-for promotions.

9. Before Dr Seuss was famous, he drew these sad, racist ads. But then he completely changed his mind.

10. Tom Brady has blasted Coca-Cola as “poison for kids” and mocked fans of Frosted Flakes. “I think we’ve been lied to by a lot of food companies over the years, by a lot of beverage companies over the years. But we still do it. That’s just America,” Brady said.

