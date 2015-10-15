The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube YouTube Creator Zoella.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google has advised advertisers to shift 24% of their TV budgets to YouTube if they want to reach young people. Google UK and Ireland managing director Eileen Naughton told Business Insider that YouTube is just as effective as TV.

2. The CEO of UK commercial TV marketing body Thinkbox explains why she thinks that advice is misplaced. Lindsey Clay writes: “Why would an advertiser remove a quarter of the money they invest in the most effective part of their advertising and give it to something that hasn’t shown any proof of actually selling anything?”

3. Burberry is using Apple and Snapchat to save it from the crumbling Chinese market. The luxury brand’s sales in China are cratering, which is why it said it “accelerated actions” to reallocate marketing spend and actively use non-traditional advertising.

4. Microsoft’s PC partners are rallying on an ad blitz against Apple. Microsoft, Intel, Lenovo, HP, and Dell are uniting for a joint advertising effort with the tagline “PC Does What?”

5. Twitter has appointed Google’s former chief business officer Omid Kordestani as its executive chairman. The announcement came after Twitter announced it would lay off 335 employees.

6. The first trailer for Bill Murray’s musical Christmas special for Netflix is packed with stars. The cast includes George Clooney, Michael Cera, Chris Rock, Miley Cyrus, and Jenny Lewis.

7. Nike is the top clothing retailer with teens, according to research firm Piper Jaffray. Here’s how it stole Abercrombie & Fitch’s teen customers.

8. Eric Schmidt says Alphabet is about to get “a lot” bigger. The Alphabet chairman also said: “We sort of announced it without actually knowing which companies it would be.”

9. Here are eight unusual hobbies of super successful people. Marissa Mayer bakes cupcakes.

10. Publicis Groupe has settled a class action gender-bias suit for nearly $US3 million, AdAge reports. In 2011, a former employee of Publicis’ PR unit MSL Group filed a class-action complaint seeking $US100 million in damages over allegations of being denied equal pay, promotion, and other employment opportunities.

