The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. YouGov BrandIndex shows consumer perception of the entire Samsung brand has tumbled over its exploding phones saga. The brand’s “recommend” and “purchase consideration” scores have both declined statistically significantly since explode-gate began.

2. Discovery Communications is making a $100 million investment in an entity called “Group Nine Media,” a new holding company that ties together media brands Thrillist, NowThis, The Dodo, and Seeker (Discovery’s digital network). Ben Lerer, Thrillist’s CEO, will be the CEO of Group Nine.

3. Xaxis, WPP’s programmatic advertising division, has acquired Triad Digital Media in a deal worth $300 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Triad helps retailers including Walmart, eBay, Asda, Toys “R” Us, CVS, Sam’s Club, Staples, and Kohl’s sell ads on their websites.

4. mParticle, a data company that has investment from rapper Nas, just raised another $17.5 million. The funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures and brings the company’s total funding to $37 million.

5. Verizon might be trying to back out of the Yahoo deal over the latter company’s handling of its huge hack. “I think we have a reasonable basis to believe right now that the impact is material and we’re looking to Yahoo to demonstrate to us the full impact,” Verizon’s lawyer Craig Silliman said in a statement to reporters. “If they believe that it’s not then they will need to show us that.”

6. Someone has found evidence that appears to vindicate Apple in its public fight with a programmer. The saga surrounding the reason why Dash was really booted from the App Store rolls on.

7. Google plans to show different results to desktop and mobile users. Google plans to keep its mobile website index more up to date than the desktop index, which means mobile users will get the best results faster than desktop users.

8. Google is pushing its new phones with a pop-up ad on the main Google search page. Google really wants you to order a Pixel.

9. BuzzFeed is going to live stream election night coverage on Twitter, The Wall Street Journal reports. “As the vortex tightens around the election, Twitter is the heart of this giant American conversation,” said Ben Smith, editor in chief at BuzzFeed.

10. Snapchat revealed some new data on its UK users, Digiday reports. Of its 10 million UK users, 77% are over 18-years-old and 43% are parents..

