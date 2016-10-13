The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Getty Ronald McDonald is staying out of the limelight while the creepy clown craze remains rampant.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Two of Google’s ad measurement metrics have been suspended from the Media Rating Council, an accreditation service advertisers and publishers use to verify their ads are being properly measured, over “non-compliance” issues. The two metrics suspended are Google’s DoubleClick for Publishers mobile web impression measurement and DoubleClick for Publishers viewability metrics.

2. Hillary’s Clinton’s campaign drew inspiration from the Apple logo. Wendy Clark, a marketing executive who is currently CEO of DDB North America, compared Clinton’s “window logo” in development at the time to Apple’s famous rainbow logo in an email included in the John Podesta emails leaked by Wikileaks.

3. Warner Bros. is close to buying Machinima, a YouTube multi-channel network for gaming videos. The deal reportedly values the company at under $100 million, barely more than the $92 million in venture capital Machinima has raised since it was founded in 2000.

4. Amazon has doubled its stock price in just 17 months, but Wall Street still sees another 20% upside. Big firms like Evercore, RBC, and Bernstein have each raised their AMZN price targets to $1,000 in the past few weeks.

5. Teen makeup artist James Charles became the first male CoverGirl. Charles has nearly 515,000 Instagram followers.

6. BuzzFeed is now selling merchandise created by its illustrators and designers. Shop BuzzFeed is part of a “proactive” commerce strategy, according to BuzzFeed’s head of commerce, Tessa Gould.

7. The legendary creator of “Doom” warns that Facebook’s biggest bet is “coasting on novelty.” John Carmack warned that VR developers need to start being harder on themselves and producing things that have the same value, or more value, than other non-VR things.

8. Chipotle is giving away free burritos to customers who play an online game. The “A Love Story” game is a clone of the Concentration card game where you have to match sets of cards before the time runs out.

9. McDonald’s is scaling back appearances of Ronald McDonald due to the creepy clown craze, according to AP. The fast food chain told AP it is being “thoughtful in respect to Ronald McDonald’s participation in community events” as a result of the “current climate around clown sightings in communities.”

10. It looks as though the amount of iPhone users selecting the “Limit Ad Tracking” option hasn’t really increased since the release of iOS 10, which has more stringent anti-tracking technology. That’s according to a report from mobile market researchers Adjust.

