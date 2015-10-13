The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Getty Images Twitter suspended two sport sites’ accounts for sharing NFL videos.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat is rethinking making its own original content and reportedly laying off the team responsible for it. Snapchat is planning to permanently shut its Snap Channel, which appeared on the Discover section of the app, according to Deadline.

2. Twitter Moments has been hailed as the company’s “most important feature ever” — but advertisers are saying “wait and see.” We asked around a dozen brand-side marketers, advertising buyers, and social media strategists about their appetite for the Twitter Promoted Moments advertising product.

3. A big new trend in advertising is selling the idea of female empowerment to women. Hashtag feminism has gone viral.

4. Pepsi is launching its own line of smartphones. The drinks company plans to launch a line of phones and accessories in China over the next few months.

5. Facebook is diving full-force into shopping. On Monday the company announced a new way to browse products called “Canvas,” plus an expanded “Shop” section.

6. Facebook says it won’t make companies pay to sell things through Messenger. David Marcus, who heads up Messenger, says Facebook would rather entice as many businesses into using the app and new payments feature as possible by making it free, and then it would monetise it with ads rather than opting for a revenue share.

7. These are the 25 best-performing CEOs in the world, according to the Harvard Business Review. WPP’s Martin Sorrell makes the cut.

8. A male model just made history for Target. Zach Miko is the only plus-size model featured on the retailer’s website.

9. Qdoba’s key strategy for beating Chipotle is targeting an imaginary woman based on Jennifer Lawrence named “Quentessa.” The Mexican food chain wants to move out from Chipotle’s shadow.

10. Twitter has suspended the accounts of two sports sites for sharing NFL videos, The Wall Street Journal reports. Deadspin and SB Nation’s accounts were both suspended last night as part of take-down requests from the National Football League.

