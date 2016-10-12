The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo CRO Lisa Utzschneider insists everything is still “business as usual.” She spoke to Business Insider about a range of topics including her tips for being a working mum, the most surprising thing about working with Marissa Mayer, and her proudest achievement in her two years at Yahoo.

2. Katie Couric guaranteed almost 2.5 million views to Hillary Clinton’s team when she requested an interview with the Democratic presidential candidate earlier this year. Couric’s pitch was revealed on Tuesday by Wikileaks, which published another batch of leaked emails from Clinton’s campaign manager.

3. Snap (formerly Snapchat) is looking for someone to oversee its stock plan ahead of its planned $25 billion IPO. A recently posted job listing for a Senior Stock Plan Administrator says the role will “play a key role in managing Snap Inc.’s global equity incentive programs, with a focus on global tax compliance and regulations.”

4. It’s time for Samsung to come clean about the Galaxy Note 7, writes Business Insider’s Steve Kovach. “We still have no idea what caused the Note 7 to overheat, explode, or catch fire, and until we do, it’s going to be impossible to trust future products from the company.”

5. A major electronics retailer is refusing to kick of Black Friday on Thanksgiving. Hhgregg said it’s “drawing a line in the sand” by becoming one of the first major electronics retailers to close on the holiday.

6. Facebook wants to fly drones over its Silicon Valley headquarters. “The purpose of this operation is to test potential new communications applications and equipment in a controlled, low-altitude airborne environment,” one FCC filing says.

7. Google bought a company that helps brands get product placements in YouTube videos. Google did not say how much it paid for Famebit, but Famebit will continue to run independently from Google for now, according to the announcement.

8. Amazon is planning to open physical grocery stores in a move that could upend the supermarket industry in the US. The stores — known internally as Project Como — will be small, stocked only with fresh items such as produce, milk, and meats, The Journal reports, citing unnamed sources.

9. Chick-fil-A is bringing back a fan favourite in response to online protests. Its original barbecue sauce is returning.

10. Billy Bush is reportedly leaving NBC after the Donald Trump tape leak. Bush, who has served as a cohost on NBC’s “Today” show in the 9 a.m. hour since August — and was suspended from the show following the leak — is negotiating his exit, according to CNN’s sources.

