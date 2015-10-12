The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Apple disabled its News app on iPhones in China. The New York Times reports that Apple News users in china trying to open the app see a message reading “Can’t refresh right now. News isn’t supported in your current region.”

2. Meet the most valuable startups in New York City. From AppNexus to BuzzFeed.

3. This company determined to kill Victoria’s Secret is becoming a major force in the lingerie market. Adore Me is growing at a lightning-fast pace.

4. Goldman Sachs says Netflix raised its prices because you were sharing your password too much. The most popular streaming plan has increased in price by $US1 per month.

5. Silicon Valley’s denial is over: Everybody thinks we’re in a bubble. Investors are worried that some tech startups have been subsidized by easy VC money for too long.

6. Forever 21 is losing its grasp on fast fashion. The company is reportedly seeking a $US150 million loan, and its sales and profit have tapered off after years of strong growth.

7. Microsoft’s Windows boss has explained its dangerous game to steal Apple customers. “MacBook Pro is the competitor for the Surface Book,” Terry Myerson says.

8. These 19 models all made history for H&M, Sports Illustrated, and more. From Tyra Banks, to Hari Nef.

9. Facebook paid just £4,327 ($US6,508) in UK corporation tax last year, The Guardian reports. That’s despite its staff in the region earning more than £35 million ($US54 million) in bonuses.

10. The Volkswagen emission scandal has dragged down the value of the German national brand, according to asset valuation company Brand Finance. Deutsche Welle reports that Germany has lost its position as the most powerful nation brand, adding that the damage the Volkswagen scandal caused to Germany’s brand is more significant than the BP oil spill’s effect on the UK.

