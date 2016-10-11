The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Business Insider Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Verizon’s CEO said reports suggesting the company wants a $1 billion discount on Yahoo after its hacking incident is pure “speculation.” Lowell McAdam was speaking at Virtuous Circle 2016, a tech conference hosted by the Internet Association.

2. Crain’s annual list of New York City’s fastest-growing companies includes lots of ad tech firms this year. Companies including AppNexus, Taboola, and Kargo all feature.

3. The developer Apple banned for writing fake reviews has offered proof of his innocence. Apple booted Dash from the App Store last week.

4. Employee morale at Twitter is reportedly tanking as possible acquisition talks drag on. “Rank-and-file staff members are frustrated about being in the dark on the company’s future,” The New York Times’ Mike Isaac wrote. “A handful of employees have stopped showing up for work entirely.”

5. Facebook’s Slack competitor, Workplace, is now available for any business to use. Workplace, previously called Facebook at Work, is the social network’s first serious foray into the enterprise market.

6. T-Mobile CEO John Legere thinks it’s “hilarious” that Verizon bought Yahoo. Asked about Verizon, he said: “Like, oh my God, you not only bought Yahoo, but they’re a mess before you brought them in.”

7. The Samsung exploding phone saga rolls on. Now it’s telling everyone to stop selling its Galaxy Note 7 phones as even the replacements it was sending out to customers were found to be at risk of overheating and combusting.

8. A former Facebook exec is now running the company taking on Google’s Android. Lior Tal is Cyanogen’s new COO.

9. Snapchat has unveiled a new design update that places less prominence on the Discover section. AdAge explores what it means for advertisers and publishers.

10. AdNews looks at why Salesforce is planning to buy Krux. The data management platform will be a major part of the Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

