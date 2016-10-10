The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. What it’s like to work at Snapchat, one of the most secretive companies in tech. Business Insider speaks to more than a dozen current and former Snap employees to get a picture of its inner workings.

2. Google and Facebook are destined to wage a decade-long war for the future. Battle lines drawn as two tech giants unveil their virtual reality plans, writes Business Insider’s Matt Weinberger.

3. KFC taps “Mad Men” star to be its newest Colonel as sales soar. KFC plans to debut advertising starring Vincent Kartheiser as the “heartthrob” Nashville Hot Colonel.

4. Yahoo has an idea for a ‘smart’ billboard that monitors people with a camera and microphone. Yahoo sees a future where billboards collect audience data in real-time in order to display better-targeted ads.

5. The way YouTube stars are making millions is changing. YouTubers are actually making a killing on a different platform: Instagram.

6. Forget the iPhone 7 — here are 9 reasons the 2017 iPhone will blow everyone away. The latest rumours surrounding Apple’s next iPhone.

7. Tesla is gearing up for a surprise product announcement — and Elon Musk says it will be “unexpected by most.” Musk said on Twitter that there will be a new product announcement before October 28.

8. Facebook’s accounts show that it dramatically increased its UK tax bill last year — but campaigners still aren’t happy. Facebook paid £4.1 million in UK corporation tax last year.

9. Betting firms and TV channels have opposed a plan to ban daytime adverts in the UK. They lashed out amid reports the government is planning a crackdown to protect children and problem gamblers.

10. Meet the 12 most successful media agency execs in Southern California. Adweek’s inaugural L.A Media Stars.

