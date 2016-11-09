The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Royal Jordania Airlines Royal Jordanian airlines advertised tickets to the US ahead of election day.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer opened up about CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s 10-year plan announced in April. Schroepfer opened up about how the company’s 10-year plan is causing the company to shift gears — from building web and mobile apps, to expanding its horizons to hardware and other “stuff that will be riskier over a long time horizon.”

2. Royal Jordanian airlines advertised tickets to the US “while you’re still allowed to” in the event Donald Trump becomes President. The airline put out the ad encouraging potential passengers to buy tickets: “Just in case he wins.”

3. Walmart was sued on behalf of consumers for selling fake Egyptian cotton sheets, Reuters reported. The retail giant questioned the fibre content of the sheets — supplied by an Indian textiles company — as early as 2008 but waited until two months ago to halt sales, according to a complaint.

4. Apple is now selling refurbished iPhones for the first time. The company is offering a variety of refurbished iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus models for about 15% off.

5. Facebook guesses your political leaning to help advertisers target their ads to you. The social network uses pages and stories you like and people you interact with to guess.

6. Snapchat’s latest update shows it wants to be a leader in augmented reality. The company laid the groundwork for its next big push into AR in an update to its app which adds special filters for the phone’s rear camera.

7. Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Levy said he believes Brexit will be a “nightmare” of uncertainty for Britain. The ad agency holding company chief was speaking at Web Summit in Lisbon and said: “A lot of our clients ask if they should move their corporate headquarters to continental Europe.”

8. Ad tech company Altitude Digital has replaced its CEO and founder Jeremy Ostermiller as it shifts from being an ad network to focus on tech. Ostermiller stepped down in October and was replaced by Joe Grover, who has served as the company’s chief marketing officer for the past three years.

9. Out of about 1 billion election tweets since the primary debates began, the most retweeted tweet of the entire election was from Hillary Clinton’s account. The tweet read: “Delete your account,” and followed with a link to Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

10. More than 140 tech leaders signed an open letter against Donald Trump, calling him a “danger to innovation.” Yet many have found themselves shocked to have not anticipated the likelihood of Trump becoming president.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.