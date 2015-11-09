The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat is closing the gap on Facebook in video. The Financial Times reported Snapchat is generating 6 billion daily videos to Facebook’s 8 billion.

2. Brands are toning down their sexual ads. Recent moves from Abercrombie & Fitch and American Apparel show the shirtless in-store model approach is worn out and tired.

3. WPP’s media investment arm GroupM has named Brian Lesser, the CEO of its programmatic media buying division Xaxis, as its North America CEO, AdAge reports. Lesser replaces Kelly Clark who is leaving the business, while GroupM chief digital officer Rob Norman is taking on the role of North America chairman in addition to his current role.

4. Research from The Conversation finds that browsing news-related websites exposes users to more than twice as much tracking as the rest of the web. Its investigation revealed that among the 2,000-plus news-related websites identified by Alexa, readers are, on average, connected to over 19 third-party servers.

5. Meet the millionaire “brand messiah” who went from working in an M&Ms factory to having 50 Cent and Rihanna on speed dial. Rohan Oza has made millions from growing brands including Vitamin Water, Pop Chips, and Vita Coco.

6. Last week Emirates Airlines astounded the world when it aired a commercial featuring two men in jetpacks flying alongside an A380 jumbo jet. Here’s how the ad was made.

7. Facebook’s traffic to top publishers fell 32% since January, Digiday reports. Among the top 10 Facebook publishers, the drop was 42.7%, according to distribution analytics company SimpleReach.

8. Verizon is trying to beat Netflix by producing 52 original streaming shows by the end of the year. The shows will run on its new Go90 video app.

9. A grocery store has apologised and deleted an ad that called people who grow their own food “freaks.” The ad for Woolworths, an Australian retailer, starred fitness guru Michelle Bridges.

10. McDonald’s is poised to rule fast food again. New CEO Steve Easterbrook’s turnaround strategy appears to be paying off and, meanwhile, investors appear to be losing confidence in rival Chipotle.

