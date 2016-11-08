The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Twitter is considering selling Vine, after announcing last month that it plans to shut it down. A TechCrunch report said that the company hopes to make a deal soon and is currently vetting multiple term sheets from companies offering to buy the video-sharing service.

2. Facebook will fight the lawsuit that claims its “ethnic affinities” ad targeting tool is illegal. In a statement shared with Business Insider, the company said “the lawsuit is utterly without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously.”

3. Mexican beer brand Corona launched a video ad in Mexico dubbed “The Wall” which pokes fun at Donald Trump. In the opening line, Mexican actor Diego Luna says: “All of us are angry at the wall that mad man wants to build.”

4. Snapchat added a sponsored “I’m with her” national geofilter and an animated selfie lens, overlaying one of Hillary Clinton’s signature pantsuits and hairdo. The Donald Trump campaign will run its own sponsored geofilter in Snapchat on election day.

5. Pine Bros. CEO explains the thinking behind his “surreal ad” starring Ryan Lochte — the US Olympic swimmer who lost all his sponsorship deals. Lochte will be starring in his first ad campaign since the incident on November 15.

6. Google Maps is on track to become a major source of ad revenue for Google, according to analysts from Baird Equity Research. The analysts claim that Maps is one of the company’s “most valuable assets,” one that could deliver $5 billion in incremental revenue by 2020.

7. AT&T plans to give away free Apple TVs and Amazon Fire Sticks with its new $35 streaming TV service, DirectTVNow. The plans to do so are according to leaked documents viewed by Variety.

8. President Obama has criticised how “crazy conspiracy theorizing” is spread on social networks like Facebook. Obama made the comments while speaking at a rally for Hillary Clinton.

9. More than a dozen media companies will be hosting live video streams on Facebook, Digiday reports. Companies planning hours of live content include ABC News, The New York Times, NowThis, and The Washington Post.

10. Amazon may soon offer free house-keeping service to its Prime members. That’s what two new job postings, first spotted by The Seattle Times’ Angel Gonzalez, seem to suggest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.