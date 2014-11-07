10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Here are the 30 best people in advertising you should be following on Twitter. These are the people who provide the best value to their industry in terms of insight, opinion, humour and entertainment.

2. The era of TV’s advertising dominance will come to an end in 2016 — here’s the evidence. Forrester predicts 2016 is the year advertiser spend on digital media will overtake TV, and there have been lots of other signals (TV network quarterly results, surveys, lack of spend on upfronts etc.) pointing to the end of TV’s primacy too.

3. Wendy’s is refining its marketing strategy to try to lure high-end customers. Its third quarter same store sales were up 2%, but this was mostly due to an increase in its average per customer check amount, in part offset by a decrease in customer count. But at the same time, it is also increasing marketing support for its Right Price, Right Size value menu to ensure it doesn’t turn off customers at the low end of the price spectrum.

4. Victoria’s Secret has ditched a campaign dubbed “The Perfect ‘Body,” which featured a bunch of slim models. Critics said the campaign was “offensive” and “damaging” to women. The company has replaced the slogan on its website with a new one, “A Body For Every Body,” but the picture hasn’t changed.

5. Facebook board member Peter Thiel has explained his argument for why Facebook will be more valuable than Google. He says that Google thinks data is more important, while Facebook thinks people are more important — which is why Facebook will win out.

6. Someone has been running a mysterious classified ad for 10 years. The curious job offer is for a PA/research associate for “a busy executive” in New York City, with no further information about the employer.

7. Screen Junkies has bundled together all the fake ads in movies and, as Adweek reports, the results are fantastic. There are clips from Dodgeball, Anchor Man, Ghostbusters, Total Recall, Beetlejuice, The Wolf of Wall Street and many more.

8. Facebook has rolled out a site-wide algorithm change that causes some users to see posts by pages bundled together, Techcrunch reports. The News Feed tweak could be yet another blow to brands as some posts may be less visible, but if Facebook is showing the posts bundled rather than not at all, smaller Pages could actually see boosts in engagement.

9. Coca-Cola has finally revealed some details of its tech start-up network Coca-Cola Founders, Marketing Week reports. Speaking at Web Summit in Dublin, Coke’s VP of innovation explained how Coca-Cola founders operates in eight cities across the world and sees the company’s innovation and partnerships teams immerse themselves in local start-up communities.

10. Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired London-based mobile marketing agency Fetch for $US48 million (£30 million), The Drum reports. Fetch was founded in 2009, counts eBay and Hotels.com among its clients and currently employs 96 people.

