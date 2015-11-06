The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

John Lewis John Lewis Christmas 2015.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The new John Lewis Christmas ad is out. It tells the story of a girl who makes friends with the man on the moon.

2. Here are the best John Lewis ads from Christmas past. From “The Long Wait” to “The Bear and the Hare.”

3. Facebook is more concerned than ever about ad blockers. A new regulatory filing states that ad blockers are a growing risk to the business, which marks the first time the company has ever called out the technology in such detail.

4. Here’s a roundup of what the analysts were saying about Facebook’s strong Q3 earnings. With one exception, they were all extremely bullish.

5. Saatchi & Saatchi’s global CEO Robert Senior tells us he takes a “dim view” of the ANA investigation into rebates and kickbacks in the advertising sector. He says the severity of the investigation is treating the sector “like ISIS mark two.”

6. The IAB has responded to an ad taken out in the Financial Times by Israeli ad blocker Shine, which denounced the internet advertising industry. The IAB’s CEO Randall Rothenberg said: “All the advertising in the world won’t disguise the fact that Shine is funded by foreign billionaire investors, for the express purpose of stealing money from advertisers and publishers and diverting it into the pockets of giant cell phone carriers.”

7. Adidas is making a big push in the US. The sportswear brand plans to spend big after increased marketing and sponsorship spend in the region helped boost US sales.

8. Emirates has released a marketing video that shows two guys with jetpacks weaving around one of its aeroplanes. The #HelloJetpack commercial follows stuntmen Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet.

9. Presidential candidate Ben Carson is launching a new hip-hop radio ad on Friday to target young voters. “Ben Carson, twenty-sixteen. Vote and support Ben Carson. For our next president to be awesome,” a rapper, identified as “Aspiring Mogul,” says in the ad.

10. Starbucks is so successful in one area that even Apple should be jealous. One in five of all Starbucks transactions in the US are now mobile.

